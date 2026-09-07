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Latest Analysis from Arab Center Washington DC: Reading Palestinian Polls—and Misreading Palestinian Politics

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Latest Analysis from Arab Center Washington DC: Reading Palestinian Polls—and Misreading Palestinian Politics

By Yousef Munayyer

Yousef Munayyer is the head of the Palestine/Israel Program and Senior Fellow

The latest poll from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR), carried out in August 2026, shows some surprising results: support for Hamas has plummeted to just 24 percent—down from 35 percent in the previous poll in October 2025, shortly after the ceasefire with Israel in Gaza was announced.

Some observers might argue that the decline in Palestinian support for Hamas is evidence that the Israeli military’s genocidal campaign in Gaza is bearing fruit, and that the victory promised by Israeli leaders may be getting closer.

But while the polling data may be eye-catching, interpreting the numbers requires reading Palestinian public sentiment correctly at an unprecedented moment. Misreading that sentiment risks drawing the wrong conclusion from the PCPSR poll.

The Arab Center Washington D.C. regularly publishes analysis of the most important issues in the Middle East. CLICK HERE TO READ THIS analysis by author Yusef Munayyer.

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