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American Arab Chamber and Palestine Club host book signing for Maria Pappas

The American Arab Chamber of Commerce and the Palestinian American Club will host a book signing event on Saturday, October 10, 2026, in Bridgeview for Maria Pappas, the Cook County Official who has done more to help Arabs and Muslims than any other public official.

As Cook County Treasurer, Pappas has ensured that Arabs and Muslims have been treated equally and has hosted dozens of celebrations honoring their community and their religious celebrations.

Pappas has handed out more awards for community leadership to Arab Americans and Muslims than any other Chicago, Cook County, or Illinois official.

She has included Arabs and Muslims in all of the Treasurer’s programs, including translating information brochures into Arabic, the first Illinois government agency to do so.

On Saturday, October 10, 2026, the Arab American and Muslim community will turn the tables and honor Maria Pappas, who last week published her memoir, “Maria The Pappas,” which tells a side of her life that has never been previously detailed.

The memoir, “Maria The Pappas,” shares her experiences as a young child and her experiences with her family that led her to dedicate herself to helping people in need.

Pappas has helped people in every ethnic, national, racial, and religious community that has needed support without ever asking for anything in return.

GET MORE INFO ON MARIA’S BOOK AT HER BOOK WEBSITE

“We want to take time and express our gratitude to Maria Pappas,” said Hassan Nijem, president of the American Arab Chamber of Commerce.

“She has done so much for our community and she has never asked for anything in return. She has published a book that details her life and how she grew up from childhood working to help others who are in need. The book, a memoir called ‘Maria The Pappas,’ and is an inspiration to everyone who seeks to do good, help others, and extend a helping hand to people in need. Our community understands and appreciates what she has done.”

The American Arab Chamber of Commerce and the Palestine Club of Bridgeview will host a book signing so that members of the community can purchase the book, “Maria The Pappas.” The book signing will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2026, beginning at 6 pm at the Palestine Center, at 7701 W. 87th Street in Bridgeview.

“This is an opportunity for the Arab and Muslim community to show our appreciation to Maria Pappas for all that she has done for our community. She has selfless, doing things for our community and all communities in Cook County,” Nijem said.

“Maria Pappas led a drive to return hundreds of millions of dollars in overpayments to property owners who overpaid their taxes. It is unheard of. It was never done before. Maria Pappas went out of her way to ensure that Arabs and Muslims were always a part of that process to receive refunds for overpayments they made on their properties. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were turned over to our community, thanks to Maria Pappas.”

The event is free, Nijem said. Attendees can purchase the book and have it autographed by Maria Pappas.

Those who cannot attend can purchase the book at Amazon.Com. is available from Amazon.com and at most major bookstores.

CLICK THIS LINK TO ORDER YOUR COPY TODAY.

“It’s not just about showing our gratitude to Maria Pappas. The book will inspire young Arab Americans and Muslims, especially among our women and young girls, how they can strive to build their successful careers by doing good, helping others, and being determined to do the right thing,” Nijem said.

“The book is an inspiration and every Arab and Muslim family should have one.”

Maria the Pappas

Author: Maria Pappas

Written with Mark Eleveld

268 pages with 450 high-quality photos

(including many from the Arab American events she has hosted)

Published by Eckhartz Press

Website: MariaThePappas.com

Event date: Saturday, October 10, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Palestine Center, 7701 W 87th St, Bridgeview.

All are welcome to attend. There is no cover charge or entrance fee.









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