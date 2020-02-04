Responding to 4chan’s “Why do the Jews still bully Mordechai Vanunu”

SHARE ...













The 4chan post “Why do the Jews still bully Mordechai Vanunu” was published and archived on Sunday; but the thread continues to generate Vanunu Google Alerts on Tuesday.

By Eileen Fleming

4chan is an anonymous English-language website dedicated to a wide variety of topics. Registration is not possible and posts are made anonymously.

4chan receives more than 27 million unique monthly visitors and approximately 800,000 posts a day.

The post concludes stating:

On 3 December 2019, Israel’s Supreme Court dismissed Vanunu’s latest petition seeking to end the restraining orders against “his freedom” and “privacy” Why is this allowed…why is this man forgotten

Three anonymous replies were posted before the thread was archived, but as the post continues to generate Mordechai Vanunu Google Alerts on Tuesday, this reporter responds to 4chan’s “Why do the Jews still bully Mordechai Vanunu” by first addressing the phrase: “the Jews” because of its anti-Semitic connotation and the rise of 21st century anti-Semitism, which I addressed in a “USS Liberty Love Story” which is a free download HERE

A “bully” seeks to harm, intimidate, or coerce someone perceived as vulnerable, weak, impotent, helpless or powerless.

The state of Israel is indeed acting as a bully in denying Vanunu the right to realize Norway’s family reunification asylum granted him after his 2015 wedding to Professor Kristin Joachimsen.

Excerpted from Heroes, Muses and the Saga of Mordechai Vanunu:

It was serendipity that crossed my path with Israel’s nuclear whistleblower on 21 June 2005 and conscience called to report on the saga of Vanunu UNTIL he was allowed his right to leave the ‘only democracy in the Middle East’ and pursue a life of liberty and happiness.

On 4 August 2015, Vanunu wrote at Facebook: “So time to end this case, and to let me start new life with my Wife in Norway, we will be in the court again next month…to end this case, to send me free.”

This American writer became a reporter in 2005 while in Jerusalem after a serendipitous encounter with Vanunu because Israel’s nuclear whistle blower told me:

“The French were responsible for the actual building of the Dimona. The Germans gave the money; they were feeling guilty for the Holocaust, and tried to pay their way out. Everything inside was written in French, when I was there, almost twenty years ago. Back then; the Dimona descended seven floors underground. “In 1955, Perez and Guirion met with the French to agree they would get a nuclear reactor if they fought against Egypt to control the Sinai and Suez Canal. That was the war of 1956. Eisenhower demanded that Israel leave the Sinai, but the reactor plant deal continued on. “Did you know that President Kennedy tried to stop Israel from building atomic weapons? In 1963, he forced Prime Minister Ben Guirion to admit the Dimona was not a textile plant, as the sign outside proclaimed, but a nuclear plant. The Prime Minister said, ‘The nuclear reactor is only for peace.’ “Kennedy insisted on an open internal inspection. He wrote letters demanding that Ben Guirion open up the Dimona for inspection. “When Johnson became president, he made an agreement with Israel that two senators would come every year to inspect. Before the senators would visit, the Israelis would build a wall to block the underground elevators and stairways. From 1963 to ’69, the senators came, but they never knew about the wall that hid the rest of the Dimona from them. “Nixon stopped the inspections and agreed to ignore the situation. As a result, Israel increased production. In 1986, there were over two hundred bombs. Today, they may have enough plutonium for ten bombs a year.”

The latest news regarding Vanunu is no news at all, as Vanunu Tweeted on February 1:

