SHARE ...

US sanctions Israeli extremist settler group Hashomer Yosh in West Bank as Gaza holocaust rages

Extremist settler violence in the West Bank causes intense human suffering, harms Israel’s security, and undermines the prospect for peace and stability in the region, a statement released by the White House announced on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

It is critical that the Government of Israel hold accountable any individuals and entities responsible for violence against civilians in the West Bank.

As part of the United States’ efforts to address the extreme levels of instability and violence against civilians in the West Bank we are taking additional actions today against those who engage in or provide material support for violent activities there.

The Department of State is imposing sanctions on Hashomer Yosh, an Israeli nongovernmental organization that provides material support to U.S.-designated outpost Meitarim Farm, and U.S.-designated individuals Yinon Levi, Neriya Ben Pazi and Zvi Bar Yosef.

After all 250 Palestinian residents of Khirbet Zanuta were forced to leave in late January, Hashomer Yosh volunteers fenced off the village to prevent the residents from returning.

The volunteers also provided support by grazing the herds and purporting to “guard” the outposts of U.S.-designated individuals.

The Department is also sanctioning Yitzhak Levi Filant (Filant), the civilian security coordinator of the Yitzhar settlement in the West Bank.

Although Filant’s role is akin to a security or law enforcement officer, he has engaged in malign activities outside the scope of his authority.

In February 2024, he led a group of armed settlers to set up roadblocks and conduct patrols to pursue and attack Palestinians in their lands and forcefully expel them from their lands.

The United States will continue to take action to promote accountability for those who commit and support extremist violence affecting the West Bank.

Hashomer Yosh is being designated pursuant to section 1(a)(iii) of Executive Order (E.O.) 14115, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, any person blocked pursuant to E.O. 14115. Filant is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14115 section 1(a)(i)(B)(1), for being responsible for or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in planning, ordering, otherwise directing, or participating in an act of violence or threat of violence targeting civilians, affecting the West Bank.