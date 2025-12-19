Secretary of State Rubio rebuffs Rule of Law and defends war crimes by Israel
Rubio sanctions ICC Judges for issuing war crimes indictments against Israeli government criminals. Twisted Rubio statement below. Rubio act violates US Laws and defends international war crimes, exposing American soldiers to prosecution and allowing war criminals to target Americans
Today, I am designating two International Criminal Court (ICC) judges, Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia, pursuant to Executive Order 14203, “Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court.”
These individuals have directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent, including voting with the majority in favor of the ICC’s ruling against Israel’s appeal on December 15.
The ICC has continued to engage in politicized actions targeting Israel, which set a dangerous precedent for all nations. We will not tolerate ICC abuses of power that violate the sovereignty of the United States and Israel and wrongly subject U.S. and Israeli persons to the ICC’s jurisdiction.
Our message to the Court has been clear: the United States and Israel are not party to the Rome Statute and therefore reject the ICC’s jurisdiction. We will continue to respond with significant and tangible consequences to the ICC’s lawfare and overreach.
All targets are being designated pursuant to section 1(a)(ii)(A) of Executive Order (E.O.) 14203.
- ICYMI: Shaheen Secures Repeal of Caesar Act Sanctions on Syria in Annual Defense Bill - December 19, 2025
- Secretary of State Rubio rebuffs Rule of Law and defends war crimes by Israel - December 19, 2025
- CAIR LDF, MLFA, SPLC and Akeel & Valentine Sue Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Over ‘Blatantly Unconstitutional’ Executive Order - December 16, 2025