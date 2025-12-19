Secretary of State Rubio rebuffs Rule of Law and defends war crimes by Israel

Rubio sanctions ICC Judges for issuing war crimes indictments against Israeli government criminals. Twisted Rubio statement below. Rubio act violates US Laws and defends international war crimes, exposing American soldiers to prosecution and allowing war criminals to target Americans

Today, I am designating two International Criminal Court (ICC) judges, Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia, pursuant to Executive Order 14203, “Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court.”

These individuals have directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent, including voting with the majority in favor of the ICC’s ruling against Israel’s appeal on December 15.