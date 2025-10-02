SHARE ...

CPJ calls on Israel to release journalists detained on the Global Sumud Flotilla

New York, October 2, 2025 – The Committee to Protect Journalists demands Israeli authorities immediately and unconditionally release the humanitarian crew of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, which includes at least 32 journalists, after the vessels were seized on October 1 and 2.

“Detaining members of the press while reporting on a humanitarian mission is a clear violation of international maritime law and a dangerous escalation in Israel’s pattern of attacks against journalists,” said Sara Qudah, CPJ Regional Director.

“World leaders must act now to defend press freedom, protect journalists, and demand accountability”.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, the largest maritime aid convoy of its kind to date, set sail to Gaza from Spain on August 31, with the aim of breaking Israel’s naval blockade of the territory and delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians amid famine conditions that have taken hold under Israel’s months-long closure of crossings.

It includes around 50 vessels carrying between 500 and 700 activists from more than 40 countries.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on X that all but one vessel was on its way to Israel, and all detained activists would be deported to Europe.

CPJ has identified 32 journalists on board the vessels, but it remains unclear which of them were detained, apart from Yassine Al Gaidi, Hayat Al Yamani, Lotfi Hajji, and Anis Al Abbassi.

Suhad Bishara, the director of the Adalah Center legal department, which is defending the activists, told CPJ that her legal team is in the Israeli port city of Ashdod, following up on their detention.

“Currently, the picture is not complete. Regarding deportation or any legal proceedings, it could be this evening after the Immigration Authority begins the process, and it could take several days,” she said.

Since September 15, Israeli authorities have published multiple posts accusing the flotilla of being “a propaganda tool for Hamas jihadists,” claiming its leaders and spokespersons have ties to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other groups. The organizers have staunchly rejected these allegations.

CPJ emailed the IDF’s North America Media Desk to request comment on the detention of the journalists, but did not immediately receive any response.

