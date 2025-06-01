ADC creates emergency fund to defend people who are being punished for expressing views on the American-sanction violence by Israel in the Gaza Strip. Photo courtesy of ADC

ADC Condemns ADL, Rep. Torres’ Defamation of Dr. Lara Sheehi

Posted on By Ray Hanania
ADC Condemns ADL, Rep. Torres’ Defamation of Dr. Lara Sheehi

Recent attacks on Dr. Lara Sheehi—including the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) pressure campaign targeting and trying to intimidate the American Psychological Association—are defamatory, an assault on her character, and a transparent attempt to silence voices critical of Israel.

Multiple independent investigations have already cleared Dr. Sheehi of the specious and opportunistic allegations of antisemitism, with the Department of Education explicitly stating that no evidence of retaliation or discrimination was found.

Despite these findings, pro-Israel advocacy and astroruf groups, including within Psychology, remain hell-bent on spreading lies and using Dr. Sheehi to instigate anti-Arab hate.

Representative Ritchie Torres’s recent letter amplifies the same baseless allegations, further fueling this effort to intimidate and endanger Dr. Sheehi.

ADC logo. Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee

 

His letter to the APA, like other defamatory claims, not only repeats misinformation mainstreamed by pro-Israel organizations, but also emboldens those who threaten her safety simply because she exercises her constitutionally protected right to free speech.

It is worth noting that Rep. Richie Torres (D-NY) represents the poorest congressional district in America – a clear sign that he has consistently put Israel ahead of his own constituents.

Beyond relentless defamatory statements, Dr. Sheehi has endured stalking, physical threats, threats of rape, and was even followed into a hotel bathroom and accosted.

This emboldened behavior is directly linked to the campaign of terror, now galvanized by the ADL’s targeting. It is clear that these agents are aimed at silencing her for exercising her fundamental right to free speech.

Branding criticism of Israel as antisemitic is a deliberate strategy to shut down open debate and marginalize those who stand for justice. ADC refuses to stand by while anyone’s First Amendment rights are trampled. We will not mince words: these smears are pure, unadulterated defamation and slander. This deliberate character assassination must stop, and those perpetuating it must be held accountable.

ADC is proud to stand and work with Dr. Sheehi, and with everyone who faces intimidation for speaking truth to power. We call on the American Psychological Association to resist intimidation and recognize this attack as a patterned target representative of pro-Zionist attacks. We similarly call on academic institutions, civil rights organizations, and allies to condemn these threats, reject pressure campaigns, and defend the right to free speech and dissent.

ADC is for the community, and funded by the community. Our work is only made possible with your support. Click to support.

About ADC

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is the largest Arab American grassroots organization in the U.S., founded in 1980 by former Senator James Abourezk. ADC’s mission is to defend and promote the human rights, civil rights, and liberties of at least 3.7 million Arab Americans residing in the United States. Through its work, ADC fights discrimination in the U.S., enhances public understanding of Arab history and culture, and partners with marginalized communities globally to advance social justice.

Ray Hanania
