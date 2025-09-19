SHARE ...

CAIR Wins Injunction Ordering U. of Missouri to Permit Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine into Homecoming Parade

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today said it won an injunction requiring the University of Missouri to allow Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine (MSJP) into the University’s 2025 Homecoming Parade and called the ruling a “major victory for the civil rights of all Americans.”

CAIR attorneys delivered oral arguments at a preliminary injunction hearing on Tuesday. The federal court decision comes after

In its order granting MSJP’s motion, the court rejected the university’s rationale that it declined MSJP’s application because what it called “concerning” events at other universities and further stated that MSJP’s exclusion would constitute unlawful viewpoint discrimination.

“Dr. Choi tried to exclude MSJP because of their views on Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” said Ahmad Kaki, staff attorney at CAIR National. “Not only will history remember Choi’s disgraceful attempt to silence these students, but the Court’s decision now memorializes the illegality of his actions. This ruling is a major victory for the civil rights of all Americans.”

“The court firmly rejected the University’s attempt to silence MSJP under the guise of security,” saidJohn Fossum, legal fellow at CAIR National. “We hope this decision sends a message to every university in the country that seeks to silence advocates for Palestine.”

“This is an important victory for the First Amendment and the right of students who support Palestinian human rights to fully participate in campus life,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. “It is long past time for colleges and universities across the country to stop attempting to silence and sideline students critical of the Israeli government’s genocide in Gaza.”

“Not only does the Court’s decision help vindicate our rights after we were unjustly targeted and denied last year, but it’s a big win for the Palestinian movement across the country,” said Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine. “No matter how hard they try to silence our voices, we will never stop advocating for the Palestinian people, and their right to exist with peace and dignity.”

CAIR released its 2025 Civil Rights Report, Unconstitutional Crackdowns, which reveals that Islamophobia remains at record-high levels nationwide. CAIR said viewpoint discrimination against those speaking out against genocide and apartheid was a key factor in many cases.

BACKGROUNDER:

Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine, a registered student organization at the University of Missouri, applied to participate in the annual homecoming parade hosted by the University. Just three days before the parade, President Choi sent an email to Mizzou SJP notifying them that he personally denied their application, citing the behavior of students at other universities. President Choi’s decision continues a disturbing trend of silencing pro-Palestine, anti-genocide voices by universities across the country.

MSJP applied to be in the Homecoming Parade this year but was again denied by the University.

CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

