ADC to issue awards for community leadsership at Convention

ADC to issue awards for community leadership at Convention

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is proud to announce the distinguished recipients of the ArabCon 2025 Awards.

ArabCon—ADC’s annual national convention—runs September 25–28, 2025 in Dearborn, MI, under the theme “We’ve Been Here Before.”

The four-day program convenes advocates, scholars, elected officials, artists, business leaders, students, and community leaders to reflect on history, confront today’s challenges, and chart a path forward.

The awardees include:

HALA SALAM MAKSOUD LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Presented to Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi

Scholar & Founding Director, AMED Studies, SFSU

Yale-trained scholar and movement builder; founded AMED Studies and Teaching Palestine—linking research, advocacy, and community power for academic freedom and justice.

HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Presented to Hani Almadhoun

Co-Founder, Gaza Soup Kitchen

Mobilizes resources for UNRWA and co-founded Gaza Soup Kitchen—delivering hot meals and aid to displaced families while pressing decision-makers for urgent access.

Presented to Medea Benjamin

Co-Founder, CODEPINK

Organizer, author, and peacemaker; co-founded CODEPINK and Global Exchange. Her advocacy inspires movements for rights, dignity, and international law.

Presented to Hazami Barmada

Social Innovator; Host, Finding Humanity

Advances social justice and digital equity via initiatives with the UN, Harvard, Aspen, and The Elders; launched HP Foundation’s Digital Equity Accelerator.

DISTINGUISHED PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICE AWARD

Presented to Dr. Mohammed “Mo” Mustafa

Emergency Physician & Humanitarian Advocate

Frontline physician who served in Gaza’s hospitals with RAHMA; advancing maternity and mobile children’s care while raising global awareness.

MEDIA IMPACT AWARD

Presented to Hussein Hachem

Journalist & Community Advocate

Elevates authentic Arab American stories and local voices—shaping narratives with dignity, opening doors for new storytellers, and strengthening impact.

More awards are planned.

Award Presentation Schedule

Fri, Sept 26 — Layali ArabCon: Art for Liberation Award — Céline Semaan (Slow Factory); Ali Brothers Excellence in Film Award — Hamza Ali (Watermelon Pictures); Media Impact Award — Hussein Hachem; Advocate of the Year Award — Hazami Barmada.

Sat, Sept 27 — ADC 45th Anniversary Dinner (Bint Jebail): Hala Salam Maksoud Lifetime Achievement Award — Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi; Humanitarian Award — Hani Almadhoun; Public Health Service Award — Dr. Mohammed “Mo” Mustafa; Rachel Corrie Award — Medea Benjamin; Ralph Johns Award — Amy Greer.

Abed Ayoub, ADC National Executive Director, said, “Our awardees this year have fought in America’s courts to defend our constitutional right to free speech and dissent, devoted a lifetime to advocacy under the most trying circumstances, and served in the frontlines of Gaza’s hospitals under siege. They have put their bodies on the line, from the halls of Congress to the streets, to protect our right to protest and protect American values. They have used the arts to move hearts and minds. These awards are but a small token of appreciation for the extraordinary impact they have had in defending our democracy and advancing our shared struggle for truth and justice.”

Dr. Safa Rifka, ADC National Chair, said, “These awards are not simply honors; they are acknowledgments of courage and sacrifice. Each recipient has shown what it means to stand firmly for justice—whether in the courtroom, the classroom, the streets, or on the world stage. Their work strengthens our democracy, uplifts our community, and carries forward the unbroken struggle for freedom and dignity. ADC is proud to recognize them as examples of the leadership our times demand.”

To register for the Conference CLICK THIS LINK.

