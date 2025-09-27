SHARE ...

Video Interview Delinda Hanley of the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs

Arab Americans are demonized by the biases in the mainstream American news media and complain often about it., But they fail to take the first, most important step to end that bias by fully supporting the existing Arab American news media, which is so often taken for granted. Arab Americans subscribe to American publications, but not enough subscribe and advertise in the Arab American media. This is a spotlight on one of those important Arab American media, the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs. Video below

The Washington Report on Middle East Affairs (WRMEA) is one of the longest-serving Arab American news publications in the United States.

Published out of Washington D.C., the WRMEA magazine is bimonthly and is the publication of record of the American Arab community.

Each issue, the WRMEA provides information not only on the issues of concern to Arab Americans from around the world, but it includes one of the most comprehensive collections of news reporting on Arab American events and activities of organizations and individuals.

There are only a handful of publications, including The Beirut Times and The Arab American News Newspaper which is based in Dearborn, Michigan, that publish news and feature reports consistently and professionally, founded on journalism principles.

This is an interview with Delinda Hanley, co-publisher of the WRMEA, during her attendance at the ArabCon 2025 conference hosted by the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) in Dearborn, Michigan, on Sept. 26, 2025.

Click here to get information on the WRMEA and to subscribe to the publication.

“One of the biggest complaints that I heard at the ADC ArabCon 2025 convention was that our community doesn’t have enough news media coverage of our events,” said journalist Ray Hanania, noting that Arab Americans have only one major radio program, US Arab Radio on WNZK AM 690 Radio based in Dearborn, Michigan.

“The truth is, we have several professional publications, including the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, the Arab American News, and the Beirut Times newspapers. But what we really don’t have is the respect of the activists and the community to subscribe and advertise in our publications at the level that is required to sustain a strong and effective Arab American news media.”

Hanania said it was a matter of community self-respect.

“Arab Americans complain about the bias and anti-Arab racism in the mainstream American news media, but they take the solution for granted, the organic Arab American news media, which could become the foundation for effectively confronting the biases against our community,” Hanania said.

“But the real flaw is that we don’t work together. We are not always ‘united’ even though we tend to use the word in our organizational names and titles. We fail to support each other. And worse, we simply take our own Arab American community news media for granted. We are not reaching the mainstream American public. They don’t see our newsletters and social media, which play mainly to the choir. They do see our ethnic community media, but they see that it doesn’t get enough community support.”

Hanania said that every Arab American who cares about the Gaza Genocide and empowering our community should subscribe to the WRMEA and also to the other publications like. The Arab American News newspaper and the Beirut Times newspaper.

“The Washington Report on Middle East affairs is one of the few sources that exposes the hypocrisy of the Israeli lobby, our doublespeak politicians in the Republican Party, and in the Democratic Party. Why wouldn’t you subscribe to help these publications continue to do their work?” Hanania asked.

“We also must support the US Arab Radio program broadcast every morning on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Dearborn, Michigan. It truly is a reflection of whether we have self-respect and the difference between success and failure.”

The interview with Delinda Hanley was conducted by Ray Hanania off-camera.

Click this link to view the video on YouTube or use the widget below.





For more information visit Hanania.com

NVP: 9