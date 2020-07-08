Tlaib challenger Brenda Jones joins Ray Hanania on Arab Radio Friday July 10, 2020

Tune in this Friday July 10, 2020 to #ArabRadio WNZK AM 690 when Ray Hanania interviews #BrendaJones in her rematch to beat #RashidaTlaib in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. The show begins at 8 AM EST Detroit time (7 AM Chicago, 3 PM Jerusalem).