Tlaib challenger Brenda Jones joins Ray Hanania on Arab Radio Friday July 10, 2020
Tune in this Friday July 10, 2020 to #ArabRadio WNZK AM 690 when Ray Hanania interviews #BrendaJones in her rematch to beat #RashidaTlaib in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. The show begins at 8 AM EST Detroit time (7 AM Chicago, 3 PM Jerusalem).
All four of the challengers who split the vote in 2018 to give Tlaib the slight edge to win that election are today backing Jones, who is predicted to easily take the district in the August 4, 2020 Democratic Primary.
Tlaib has spent most of her time attacking people and working her celebrity status rather than focusing on the 13th District’s needs.
Brenda Jones, the Detroit City Council President who is challenging Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib in the 13th Congressional District in the August 4 Democratic Primary will join US Arab Radio’s “The Arab Street with Ray Hanania” on Friday, July 10 beginning at 8 AM (EST) live on WNZK AM 690.
In the upcoming August 4 Democratic Primary election in Michigan’s 13th District, Jones will go head-to-head against Tlaib with the backing of all four of the candidates who originally ran in the full term contest that split the vote to allow Tlaib to win.
There were two concurrent elections on August 7, 2018 to succeed Congressman John Conyers who died on Dec. 5, 2017.
The first, a special election, was held on Aug 7, 2018 to complete Conyers’ remaining term of office (five weeks).
The second election was held to fill Conyer’s vacant seat and represent the 13th district in the new two-year term.
Jones defeated Tlaib in the special election by a vote of 32,727 to Tlaib who had 31,084 with only four candidates in the race. But Tlaib defeated Jones in the two-year term election by a vote of 27,841 to Jones who had 26,941 votes with six total candidates in the race.
The second two-year term battle included four African American candidates including Jones, splitting the district’s Black vote, while the special election only had two African American candidates including Jones. In this year’s rematch, Jones has the endorsement of all four of the candidates who ran in that 2018 election, Coleman Young, Ian Conyers, Shannelle Jackson and Bill Wild.
