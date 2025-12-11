SHARE ...

CAIR Urges Congress to Demand Rep. Randy Fine’s Resignation After His Call for a Genocide of All ‘Mainstream Muslims’

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on U.S. House leaders and members to demand the resignation of Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) after he posted a “deranged’ call for the destruction of all “mainstream Muslims.”

Rep. Fine posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account : “Rep. Fine on How to Deal with Mainstream Muslims: ‘I don’t know how you make peace with those who seek your destruction, I think you destroy them first.’” : “Rep. Fine on How to Deal with Mainstream Muslims: ‘I don’t know how you make peace with those who seek your destruction, I think you destroy them first.’”

In a statement, CAIR said:

“If any elected official had called for the genocide of all ‘mainstream Jews’ or ‘mainstream Christians,’ their career would rightfully be over. Although Mr. Fine has made hateful and genocidal remarks in the past, his explicit call for the destruction of all ‘mainstream Muslims’ leaves no doubt that he is a bigoted sociopath unworthy of a seat in Congress. Every leader and member of the U.S. House of Representatives must condemn Randy Fine and demand his resignation.”

noted the long history of American Muslims in our nation that continues regardless of Randy Fine’s hate: In an earlier response on X to Fine’s genocidal tweet, CAIRthat continues regardless of Randy Fine’s hate:

“Let’s be clear. ‘Mainstream Muslims’ were on American soil centuries before Randy Fine was born. Muslim explorers traveled to this continent. Black Muslims helped build this country. Muslim soldiers fought in every war dating back to the American Revolution. American Muslim doctors, entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, elected officials, entertainers and students contribute to our society every day.

“Randy Fine can cry about it. He can scream about it. He can rage post about it. But American Muslims will still be here long after history forgets Randy Fine’s name, praying to God five times a day, fasting in Ramadan, giving in charity, and pursuing for justice for all people.”

CAIR and CAIR Action, its associated 501(c)(4) policy and advocacy arm , sent a joint letter to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calling on him to support the pursuit of a censure resolution against Rep. Fine over his longstanding pattern of violent, hateful rhetoric against Muslim members of Congress and to take steps to address the broader climate of Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism that House leadership has failed to previously challenge. Earlier this year,to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calling on him to support the pursuit of a censure resolution against Rep. Fine over his longstanding pattern of violent, hateful rhetoric against Muslim members of Congress and to take steps to address the broader climate of Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism that House leadership has failed to previously challenge.

CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

donate to CAIR . Do you like reading CAIR press releases and taking part in our action alerts? You can help contribute to CAIR’s work of defending civil rights and empowering American Muslims across the country by making a one-time contribution or becoming a monthly donor. Supporters like you make CAIR’s advocacy work possible and defeating Islamophobia an achievable goal. Click here to

NVP: 48