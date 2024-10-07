SHARE ...

Abandon Harris Endorses Green Party’s Stein for President

The Abandon Harris campaign, which is “dedicated to ensuring that the American people, especially the Muslim-American community, recognize the responsibility we share in standing up against oppression and using all our power to stop genocide wherever it may arise,” announced today it is endorsing the Green Party’s Dr. Jill Stein for president, along with running mate Dr. Rudolph Ware.

“We are not choosing between a greater evil and a lesser evil,” the group wrote in a statement. “We are confronting two destructive forces: one currently overseeing a genocide and another equally committed to continuing it. Both are determined to see it through. We call on Muslim-Americans and all those who stand firmly against genocide to vote for the Green Party in 2024.”

Dr. Stein is currently on the ballot in 38 states and running write-in campaigns in another eight states, plus DC, representing a total of 510 potential electoral votes, more than enough to secure the presidency.

In recent polling, Stein was tied with Kamala Harris among Muslim voters overall, and was the favored choice of Muslim voters in several states including Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin.

“We are thrilled to have the endorsement of Abandon Harris,” Stein said. “In combination with our endorsement from the Muslim American Public Affairs Council, this further demonstrates our campaign’s growing appeal to voters who reject genocide, many of them with family and friends in Gaza and the wider Middle East, and who are looking for a real alternative to the AIPAC-backed parties of war and Wall Street who will stop at nothing to feed the war machine.”

Further, said Stein, “We urge all people of conscience to resist the propaganda telling you to hold your nose and vote for genocide. If you vote for genocide, you are actively consenting to it and enabling it. Don’t let them talk you out of your humanity. Stopping genocide is the moral imperative of our time.

“As Frederick Douglass said,” Stein continued, “‘power concedes nothing without a demand.’ Your vote is that demand. Voting for the lesser evil disappears your opposition to genocide. We know a large majority of Americans want an immediate ceasefire and diplomatic solution to the genocide on Gaza. On top of that, one in three eligible voters didn’t vote in 2020, with those voters being mostly low-income, people of color and young — the very voters our anti-genocide, pro-worker agenda speaks to by calling for an end to genocide now, a weapons embargo to Israel, a $25 minimum wage, health care as a human right through medicare for all, free public higher education, national rent control, reparations, and an end to mass incarceration and police violence. We can pay for these programs by cutting the massive bloated military budget and requiring the rich to pay their fair share of taxes.”

“This endorsement from Abandon Harris,” Stein concluded, “is part of the path toward a White House that truly stands for people, planet, and peace, and we know that the Muslim-American community has the experience, the insight, and the moral fiber to stand up and lead the way. Together with students, Jews, Christians and people of faith and humanity, we are an unstoppable force for a world that works for all of us. We must build that world starting now.”