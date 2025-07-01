CAIR Executive Director and co-founder Nihad Awad

CAIR Says Israel Turns Gaza into 'Human Slaughterhouse' as Killing of Civilians Continues

CAIR Says Israel Turns Gaza into ‘Human Slaughterhouse’ as Killing of Civilians Continues

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today Tuesday, July 1, 2025, said Israel has turned Gaza into a “human slaughterhouse” after Israeli forces murdered at least 69 people, including 19 children, seven women and a number of aid seekers.
Al Jazeera also posted a video it said shows an Israeli strike targeting a person carrying a sack of flour. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said: “This is not humanitarian aid. It is slaughter.”
Yesterday, CAIR said the daily slaughter of Gaza civilians by the genocidal government of indicted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, and the world’s unwillingness to stop that slaughter, exposes a “double standard” on who is regarded as human.
Israel has slaughtered more than 56,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and Israeli media outlet Haaretz puts the death toll at nearly 100,000 Palestinians, some 4 percent of the territory’s population, when deaths from indirect effects of the war such as hunger, cold and diseases are factored in.
CAIR Executive Director and co-founder Nihad Awad
CAIR Executive Director and co-founder Nihad Awad
In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:
“Israel’s daily slaughter of women, children, aid seekers, educators, the elderly, medical personnel, first responders, journalists, and uncounted others has turned Gaza into a human slaughterhouse that our government enables and supports. History will remember this absolute disregard of Palestinian humanity and will hold accountable those who carried out the genocide and those who were silent or complicit.”
CAIR recently called on the Trump administration to drop its backing of the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” (GHF) after a report that Israeli forces admit being ordered to fire on starving civilians attempting to access food concentration points.
CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.
La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.
