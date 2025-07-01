CAIR Says Israel Turns Gaza into ‘Human Slaughterhouse’ as Killing of Civilians Continues
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today Tuesday, July 1, 2025, said Israel has turned Gaza into a “human slaughterhouse” after Israeli forces murdered at least 69 people, including 19 children, seven women and a number of aid seekers.
Al Jazeera also posted a video it said shows an Israeli strike targeting a person carrying a sack of flour. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said: “This is not humanitarian aid. It is slaughter.”
Yesterday, CAIR said the daily slaughter of Gaza civilians by the genocidal government of indicted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, and the world’s unwillingness to stop that slaughter, exposes a “double standard” on who is regarded as human.
Israel has slaughtered more than 56,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and Israeli media outlet Haaretz puts the death toll at nearly 100,000 Palestinians, some 4 percent of the territory’s population, when deaths from indirect effects of the war such as hunger, cold and diseases are factored in.
In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:
“Israel’s daily slaughter of women, children, aid seekers, educators, the elderly, medical personnel, first responders, journalists, and uncounted others has turned Gaza into a human slaughterhouse that our government enables and supports. History will remember this absolute disregard of Palestinian humanity and will hold accountable those who carried out the genocide and those who were silent or complicit.”
CAIR recently called on the Trump administration to drop its backing of the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” (GHF) after a report that Israeli forces admit being ordered to fire on starving civilians attempting to access food concentration points.
