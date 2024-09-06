SHARE ...

ArabCon 2024 Gala Program features Dr. Cornel West, Macklemore, and more

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is honored to announce the program for its upcoming ArabCon Gala, scheduled for Saturday evening, September 14, 2024, in Dearborn, Michigan.

This year’s gala will pay tribute to several organizations and individuals for their outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes and social justice.

Doctors Against Genocide will be recognized for their heroic efforts in Gaza and the West Bank, while members of the National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) movement will be honored for their unwavering courage and moral integrity.

The Amity Foundation will be acknowledged for their tireless advocacy on behalf of Michigan’s Arab American and Muslim communities.

Additionally, the 2024 Rachel Corrie Award will be presented to Grammy Award winning musician and activist Macklemore for his dedicated support of the Palestinian cause.

Receiving awards on behalf of their organizations are:

Dr. Nidal Jboor, Doctors Against Genocide

Sarah Farhan, National SJP

Danielle Elzayet, Amity Foundation

The evening will feature keynote remarks by Dr. Cornel West, independent presidential candidate and longtime advocate for Palestinian rights. Additional speakers Dr. Fady Joudah, Palestinian-American poet and physician, Dearborn’s Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, activist and comedian Amer Zahr, and ADC’s Executive Director Abed Ayoub. Suehaila Amen will serve as the evening’s Master of Ceremonies.

Full access registration packages are only $159, and that includes the Saturday Evening Gala and access to all the events over the course of the conference.

ADC has also opened registration for students at no cost, and special rates for non-profit organizations and vendors. To inquire further please email ADC MI Coordinator Ms. Suehaila Amen to amen@adc.org.

If you plan on coming in from out of town, please note that hotels are booking up fast. Panels and sessions will be held at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, located at 15801 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126.