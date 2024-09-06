ArabCon 2024 Gala Program features Dr. Cornel West, Macklemore, and more

Posted on By Ray Hanania No Comments on ArabCon 2024 Gala Program features Dr. Cornel West, Macklemore, and more
SHARE ...
          
 
  


Loading

ArabCon 2024 Gala Program features Dr. Cornel West, Macklemore, and more

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) is honored to announce the program for its upcoming ArabCon Gala, scheduled for Saturday evening, September 14, 2024, in Dearborn, Michigan.

This year’s gala will pay tribute to several organizations and individuals for their outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes and social justice.

Doctors Against Genocide will be recognized for their heroic efforts in Gaza and the West Bank, while members of the National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) movement will be honored for their unwavering courage and moral integrity.

The Amity Foundation will be acknowledged for their tireless advocacy on behalf of Michigan’s Arab American and Muslim communities.

 

Additionally, the 2024 Rachel Corrie Award will be presented to Grammy Award winning musician and activist Macklemore for his dedicated support of the Palestinian cause.

 

Receiving awards on behalf of their organizations are:

Dr. Nidal Jboor, Doctors Against Genocide
Sarah Farhan, National SJP
Danielle Elzayet, Amity Foundation

The evening will feature keynote remarks by Dr. Cornel West, independent presidential candidate and longtime advocate for Palestinian rights. Additional speakers Dr. Fady Joudah, Palestinian-American poet and physician, Dearborn’s Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, activist and comedian Amer Zahr, and ADC’s Executive Director Abed Ayoub. Suehaila Amen will serve as the evening’s Master of Ceremonies.

Full access registration packages are only $159, and that includes the Saturday Evening Gala and access to all the events over the course of the conference.

ADC has also opened registration for students at no cost, and special rates for non-profit organizations and vendors. To inquire further please email ADC MI Coordinator Ms. Suehaila Amen to amen@adc.org.

If you plan on coming in from out of town, please note that hotels are booking up fast. Panels and sessions will be held at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, located at 15801 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126.

newswire info
Ray Hanania
Latest posts by Ray Hanania (see all)


SHARE ...
          
 
  
 
          
 
  
American Arabs, Christian & Muslim, Civil Rights, Culture, Entertainment, Event, Events, Israel, Michigan, Middle East, News, Palestine & Jordan, Politics, racism, Spotlight, The Arab Street Tags:, , , , ,

Related Posts

More Related Articles

Students Rally against Pdt Bouteflika in Algiers. Photo Courtesy Khaled Drarni Algeria: The Regime Is Saying, Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!  Abdennour Toumi
Winter in Bekaa Lebanon January 2015 Photo courtesy of NRC Lebanon. January 7, 2015 in Bekaa valley Lebanon. Heavy snowfall in Lebanon January 7, 2015. Yesterday staff from NRC Lebanon’s Bekaa office were working with refugees to put in place flood mitigation measures in advance of the forecast harsh storm which hit overnight. Field teams distributed 1,205 plywood sheets and 885 bricks as floor-raising kits for tents in two settlements in the town of Sarain, and 250 wooden pallets to ensure a clear pathway in five settlements in the town at risk of flooding. Niamh Murnaghan, NRC’s Country Director in Lebanon said, “This morning residents of these informal settlements awoke to a knee-deep blanket of snow. With roads impassable in Bekaa, our staff have not been able to reach refugee settlements, but refugees have sent photos of themselves clearing the snow from their tents.” Photo credit: NRC Lebanon/Syrian refugees in Lebanon. January 7, 2015 in Bekaa valley Lebanon. Heavy snowfall in Lebanon January 7, 2015. Yesterday staff from NRC Lebanon’s Bekaa office were working with refugees to put in place flood mitigation measures in advance of the forecast harsh storm which hit overnight. Field teams distributed 1,205 plywood sheets and 885 bricks as floor-raising kits for tents in two settlements in the town of Sarain, and 250 wooden pallets to ensure a clear pathway in five settlements in the town at risk of flooding. Niamh Murnaghan, NRC’s Country Director in Lebanon said, “This morning residents of these informal settlements awoke to a knee-deep blanket of snow. With roads impassable in Bekaa, our staff have not been able to reach refugee settlements, but refugees have sent photos of themselves clearing the snow from their tents.” Photo credit: NRC Lebanon/Syrian refugees in Lebanon. AHRC Observes World Refugee Day American Arabs
B’Tselem: 35 civilians killed when Israel bombs four story building Activism
US veterans snubbed by Florida city because they were killed by Israel American Arabs
Ali Mohamed Ahmed Osman Charge d’Affaires Embassy Sudan Tokyo The RSF mutiny’s resonance in Sudan: Understanding some of its impacts on regional and global dynamics Arab World
A moral inversion is unfolding in the state of New York. American Arabs

Leave a Reply