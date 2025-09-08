SHARE ...

HE Turki Alalshikh joins opening faceoff ahead of Fight Week for blockbuster Canelo-Crawford clash in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, United States, September 9, 2025: The Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas set the stage this evening (Monday) for the opening head-to-head of the week between reigning undisputed super middleweight champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and undefeated four-division superstar Terence Crawford, ahead of their historic clash this Saturday, held under the banner of Riyadh Season 2025.

The event was attended by H.E. Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and President of the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation, and attracted great interest from media and fans as they witnessed the two fighters meet face-to-face for the first time this week.

Also in attendance was UFC CEO Dana White, underscoring the global significance of the showdown, which has been described as the “Fight of the Century.”Alalshikh’s presence highlighted Saudi Arabia’s growing stature in the world of boxing and the continued success of Riyadh Season in hosting some of the sport’s most prestigious global events.

Monday’s meeting marks the first appearance of both fighters before Fight Week officially kicks off, setting the stage for an unforgettable night on Saturday September 13 when Canelo and Crawford square off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada — a bout that has captured the attention of an audience worldwide.