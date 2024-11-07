SHARE ...

Arab American leaders to be saluted by Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas who will unveil Arabic language video, brochure

WHO: Maria Pappas, Cook County Treasurer and Nada Draz, Consul General of Egypt in Chicago

WHAT: Celebration of Arab American contributions at which Pappas will present certificates of recognition to community leaders, activists, and entrepreneurs and unveil an Arabic-language video and brochures about the property tax system

WHEN: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024

WHERE: Cook County Treasurer’s Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, Chicago, Illinois 60602

WHO: Honorees at the celebration are: Mustafa Abdul-Maboud, building operations and in kind manager for the Reva and David Logan Foundation; in memoriam recognition of the late Nemer Ziyad of Ziyad Brothers Importing, who died Sept. 13; noted hydropower expert Dr. Refaat A. Abdel-Malek, chairman emeritus of MWH Global, Inc.; Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta; Dr. Muhammad S. Eissa, a noted Arab language and literature author, lecturer and scholar; Taha Elghawaby, certified public accountant; Dr. Samir Hanna, owner, CEO and director of physical therapy for Marina Rehabilitation in Rochester, Michigan; Mohammed Jaber, Board of Education member at Orland Park-based Consolidated High School District 230; Samir Khalil, founder of the Arab American Democratic Club; Abir Othman, principal of Andrew High School in Orland Park; Nabil Refai, cofounder and vice president of Naperville-based Diversified Services Network, Inc.; Ahmed Mohammad Saleh, president of A&S Construction; and Saffiya Shillo, DEI expert with Diversity Training & Consulting, Inc.