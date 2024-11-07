Nemer Ziyad, former chairman of Ziyad Brothers Importing, posing with the Late Chicago Second Lady Maggie Daley in 2006. Photo courtesy of Ray Hanania

Arab American leaders to be saluted by Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas who will unveil Arabic language video, brochure

WHO: Maria Pappas, Cook County Treasurer and Nada Draz, Consul General of Egypt in Chicago

WHAT: Celebration of Arab American contributions at which Pappas will present certificates of recognition to community leaders, activists, and entrepreneurs and unveil an Arabic-language video and brochures about the property tax system

WHEN: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024

WHERE: Cook County Treasurer’s Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, Chicago, Illinois 60602

WHO: Honorees at the celebration are: Mustafa Abdul-Maboud, building operations and in kind manager for the Reva and David Logan Foundation; in memoriam recognition of the late Nemer Ziyad of Ziyad Brothers Importing, who died Sept. 13; noted hydropower expert Dr. Refaat A. Abdel-Malek, chairman emeritus of MWH Global, Inc.; Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta; Dr. Muhammad S. Eissa, a noted Arab language and literature author, lecturer and scholar; Taha Elghawaby, certified public accountant; Dr. Samir Hanna, owner, CEO and director of physical therapy for Marina Rehabilitation in Rochester, Michigan; Mohammed Jaber, Board of Education member at Orland Park-based Consolidated High School District 230; Samir Khalil, founder of the Arab American Democratic Club; Abir Othman, principal of Andrew High School in Orland Park; Nabil Refai, cofounder and vice president of Naperville-based Diversified Services Network, Inc.; Ahmed Mohammad Saleh, president of A&S Construction; and Saffiya Shillo, DEI expert with Diversity Training & Consulting, Inc.

