Jill Stein endorsed for President by largest Illinois Arab American coalition

Chicago, IL — The Arab American Democracy Coalition (AADC), formerly the Arab American Democratic Club, this week endorsed Dr. Jill Stein of the Green Party for President and released its endorsement list for Illinois House, legislative and countywide races on Nov. 5, 2024.

AADC President Ahmad Sows said the endorsement of Stein and other candidates for public office represents the will of the Arab American community.

“The Arab American Democracy Coalition has endorsed a slate of candidates who have been thoroughly vetted by the board members,” Sows said.

“These individuals have demonstrated their unwavering support for the Arab American community and are committed to advancing its interests.”

Sows urged every voter to cast their vote for what is right, responsible and moral in the November 5, 2024 General Election.

Samir Khalil, founder of AADC, said that no one who closes their

eyes to genocide and the killing of thousands of innocent civilians should hold public office.

“Our endorsements reflect the community’s belief in justice and fairness. We have endorsed candidates who are against genocide. We are concerned about our issues especially at this time when the country is divided,” Khalil said.

We are Democrats, but we are not a rubber stamp; the majority of Republicans and Democrats are shamelessly watching and supporting the genocide of thousands of civilians in Gaza with the support of taxpayer money.”

Nivene Judeh, Vice President of AADC, said, “With so many candidates on the ballot, the Arab American Democracy Coalition wanted to provide transparency to the Arab American Community and endorse candidates who not only care about, but take action for our community. Our goal is to help the community make an educated decision this Election Day on issues that matter to them.”

AADC Board member Ray Hanania said that Illinois Democrats removed Stein’s name from the ballot but that voters can easily select the “WRITE-IN” option when they vote and write-in her name using the keyboard on ballot machines.

AADC is also urging voters to oppose Congressman Sean Casten of the 6th Congressional District for refusing to support a ceasefire in Gaza. AADC is urging voters to write-in the name of Mahnoor Ahmed, a Democrat who was defeated by Casten in the 2024 Democratic primary.

The complete endorsement list is published on the AADC website at ArabDemocraticClub.com, and listed here.

Here is the complete endorsement list for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election:

PRESIDENT Write-in Jill Stein

CONGRESS

Jonathan Jackson, 1st District

Robin Kelly, 2nd District

Delia Ramirez, 3rd District

Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, 4th District

6th District (reject Sean Casten) Write-in Mahnoor Ahmad

Danny Davis, 7th District

Jan Schakowsky, 9th District

IL SENATE

Michael Hastings, 19th District

IL HOUSE

Elizabeth Hernandez, 2nd District

Emanuel Welch, 7th District

Abdelnasser Rashid, 21st District

Robert Rita, 28th District

Thaddeus Jones, 29th District

Mary Gill, 35th District

Nabeela Syed, 51st District

Suzanne Akhras, 82nd District

Cook County Offices

STATES ATTORNEY

Robert Fioretti

CLERK

Monica M. Gordon

CIRCUIT CLERK

Mariyana Spyropoulos

MWRD (6 year Term)

Sharon Waller

Kari K. Steele

Marcelino Garcia

MWRD (2 year term)

Precious Brady-Davis