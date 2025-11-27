SHARE ...

New Ninth District Poll Shows Abughazaleh Tied for First Place

A recent independent poll shows Kat Abughazaleh tied for first place, with 18%. This independent poll was not sponsored by any candidate, making it the first of its kind to be released in this race.

The survey of 568 likely IL-09 Democratic primary voters shows an undeniable path to victory for Kat, with 31% of voters still undecided and only two candidates exceeding 10%.

“In the face of illegal ICE raids tearing families apart, deeply undemocratic executive orders, and the weaponization of the Justice Department against law-abiding citizens, voters can see that the time for status quo politics has long passed,” said congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh.

“The same old playbook used by the Democratic Party won’t end the pain so many people in our country are experiencing and won’t save our democracy.”

This poll found that Kat leads with voters under the age of 45 and is tied with voters between 45 and 64. The poll also shows that Kat is the top choice among women voters and is within the margin of error with male voters.

The results of this poll reflect the results of two polls conducted by the Abughazaleh campaign in June and October, which showed her gaining ground against her main opponent and showed that democracy will be the defining issue of this election. 34% of respondents to this poll listed it as their primary consideration when deciding which candidate to support.

Support for Kat isn’t just made clear by this poll, but also from the tens of thousands of grassroots donors who have contributed to her campaign, giving an average of $31, in addition to the 1,200+ in-district who have invested in Kat and her candidacy. Kat’s community-first approach to campaigning has also helped her amass 7,000+ volunteers.

Kat has devoted her career to fighting right-wing extremism, majoring in International Relations at George Washington University and monitoring Fox News’ primetime lineup for Media Matters (MMFA), a progressive watchdog organization, from 2020 to 2024. Last year, she was also served and deposed by Elon Musk’s army of corporate lawyers in his lawsuit against her former employer. Her candidacy is driven by a strong and sincere desire to stop the rise of authoritarianism and lower costs for working Americans.

To learn more about Kat’s campaign and policy platform, visit katforillinois.com.

