Wael Kfoury to entertain at Valentine’s Day in Detroit

Lebanese entertainer and singer Wael Kfoury will be the star performer at a Valentine’s Day concert to be held in Detroit on Feb. 14, 2020 for Valentine’s Day.

The concert will be held at the Bellagio Banquet Hall, 4100 East 14 Mile Road & Warren Blvd, Detroit, Michigan. Tickets include dinner, appetizers. Doors open at 9 PM.

For information contact 313-703-5555

For more information, visit his Facebook page by clicking here.