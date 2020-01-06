« All Events

Wael Kfoury to entertain at Valentine’s Day in Detroit

February 14 @ 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Wael Kfoury Valentines Day concert Detroit 2020

Wael Kfoury to entertain at Valentine’s Day in Detroit

Lebanese entertainer and singer Wael Kfoury will be the star performer at a Valentine’s Day concert to be held in Detroit on Feb. 14, 2020 for Valentine’s Day.

The concert will be held at the Bellagio Banquet Hall, 4100 East 14 Mile Road & Warren Blvd, Detroit, Michigan. Tickets include dinner, appetizers. Doors open at 9 PM.

For information contact 313-703-5555

For more information, visit his Facebook page by clicking here.

Wael Kfoury Valentines Day concert Detroit 2020

Wael Kfoury Valentines Day concert Detroit 2020

rayhanania

rayhanania

Managing Writer at The Arab Daily News
RAY HANANIA — Columnist

Ray Hanania is an award winning political and humor columnist who analyzes American and Middle East politics, and life in general. He is an author of several books.

Hanania covered Chicago Politics and Chicago City Hall from 1976 through 1992. He began writing in 1975 publishing The Middle Eastern Voice newspaper in Chicago (1975-1977). He later published “The National Arab American Times” newspaper (2004-2007).

Hanania writes weekly columns on Middle East and American Arab issues as Special US Correspondent for the Arab News ArabNews.com, at TheArabDailyNews.com, and at SuburbanChicagoland.com. He has published weekly columns in the Jerusalem Post newspaper, YNetNews.com, Newsday, the Orlando Sentinel, Houston Chronical, and Arlington Heights Daily Herald.

Hanania is the recipient of four (4) Chicago Headline Club “Peter Lisagor Awards” for Column writing. In November 2006, he was named “Best Ethnic American Columnist” by the New American Media. In 2009, Hanania received the prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award for Writing from the Society of Professional Journalists. He is the recipient of the MT Mehdi Courage in Journalism Award. He was honored for his writing skills with two (2) Chicago Stick-o-Type awards from the Chicago Newspaper Guild. In 1990, Hanania was nominated by the Chicago Sun-Times editors for a Pulitzer Prize for his four-part series on the Palestinian Intifada.

His writings have also been honored by two national Awards from ADC for his writing, and from the National Arab American Journalists Association.

Click here to send Ray Hanania email.
rayhanania

Latest posts by rayhanania (see all)

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
February 14
Time:
9:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, , ,

Venue

Bellagio Banquet Hall
4100 East 14 Mile Road & Warren Blvd
Detroit, Michigan + Google Map

Calendar powered by The Events Calendar