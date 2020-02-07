« All Events

17th Annual Images and Perceptions Diversity Conference April 30, 2020

April 30 @ 7:30 am - 4:00 pm

Images and Perceptions Diversity Conference April 30, 2020

17th Annual Images and Perceptions Diversity Conference April 30, 2020

The 17th Annual Images and Perceptions Diversity Conference will take place on Thursday, April 30th 2020 at the fabulous. Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn Michigan. We will share our dynamic presenters and our 2020 agenda very soon.

Please join us for a dynamic, distinct and diverse experience on April 30, 2020.

Administrators, CEO’s, Media, Healthcare Professionals, Educators, Law Enforcement, Corporate and Government Officials, Legal Professionals, Community Members and Students. Earn 6 CEU’s: Nurses, Social Workers, Therapists, Counselors, Psychologists. Educators earn: 6 SCECH’s MCOLES Registered

Images and Perceptions Diversity Conference April 30, 2020

Images and Perceptions Diversity Conference April 30, 2020

A CONVERSATION YOU CANNOT MISS! YOUR VOICE COUNTS!

Registration will  open soon for the early Bird Registration special.  You can register by clicking here:   REGISTER HERE !

When: Thursday April 30, 2020, 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Eastern Time
Where:  Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, Michigan, 48126, USA

rayhanania

Latest posts by rayhanania (see all)

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
April 30
Time:
7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Website:
https://3dconsults.com

Venue

Ford Community & Performing Arts Center
26300 Ford Road #122
Dearborn, Michigan + Google Map
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  