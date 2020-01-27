Documentary on Hebron with Christian Peace Keeping Team Jan. 29, 30, 2020

Don’t miss one of 2 events– WED Jan 29 OR THURS Jan 30 (both start at 7 PM) Please circulate to your contacts.More info and link to film trailer below

Below is a description of documentary & presentation:

Rachel and Yousef Natsheh have spent the past year in al-Khalil (Hebron) with Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT) accompanying the Palestinian community and documenting human rights violations. They are currently touring in the United States to screen HEBRON documentary and share stories from Hebron, including the Palestinian olive harvest, access to education, home demolitions, and resistance to Israeli settlements. Yousef and Rachel have been serving with CPT since 2013.

HEBRON is a documentary that examines to what extent human rights violations in a Palestinian community under Israeli occupation. Through provoking footage and interviews, this 30-minute film depicts Palestinian civilians attempting to exert their fundamental human rights, such as education, religion, movement, and dignity.