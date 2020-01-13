Community Anti-Human Trafficking Training Session, Awareness and Certification:

In the spirit of January, as the Human Trafficking Awareness month, the American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA), Courage for Freedom, the Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD), My Mental Wellness of the ICD, will be hosting a special “Training Session” on human trafficking. This special educational and training session serves as an opportunity for all the participants to learn and share their knowledge with friends and families within our neighborhoods and society.

The one- day training seminar will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD) located at 14350 Tyreman Ave. in Detroit. Registration is open now for interested participants. Space is limited and will be on first come first served basis. Each attendee will receive a formal certificate at the end of the training session. The session will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will end at 4:30 p.m. Luncheon and refreshments will be served. There is no charge for attendance but we encourage participants to give a $20.00 donation. These special arrangements are made to encourage attendance of this important training to help fight human trafficking.

Human trafficking constitutes a serious challenge to all. It requires collective and collaborative efforts to defeat it. This is first of its kind training that is conducted within the Arab and Muslim American community in the Greater Detroit area. AHRC and all hosting parties are pleased to organize this important training session so people can gain education regarding this important challenge facing our society and yet join the fight to stop it.

The guest trainer is Ms. Ms. Kelly Tallon Franklin, who is a best-selling publisher and two time number one best-selling author, an award winning speaker, respected advocate and trainer on the issue of human trafficking, sexual exploitation, force prostitution and equines. Founder of Farmtown Canada and Courage for Freedom, she has a personal story of transformation, hope and resiliency, having herself overcome violence, drug addiction, abuse, exploitation and incarceration

Attending the reception is by invitation only. Media are welcome to attend with advanced notification. For more information, support or to attend this Forum, please contact the AHRC at 313-914-3251 or via email at Imad@ahrcusa.org