Arab Radio: the killing of Qassem Soleimani and regional turmoil
January 10 @ 8:00 am - 9:00 amFREE
Radio host Ray Hanania will discuss the killing of Iranian General Nassem Soleimani and the impact on the Middle East region and United States interests on his radio show on Friday, January 10, 2020 on The Arab Street Radio broadcast from 8 AM until 9 AM EST in Detroit (7 AM-8 AM in Chicago).
Imad Hamad, the executive director of the American Human Rights Campaign will join Ray to talk about the reaction of Arabs and Chaldeans in the Greater Detroit region to the assassination.
The radio show is broadcast live in the Greater Detroit region on WNZL AM 690 radio. People outside of the broadcast area can listen by using one of the online links below:
https://tunein.com/radio/WNZK-690-s21615/
The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) is dedicated to defending and protecting human rights as outlined in the U.S. Constitution and the United Nations 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The AHRC was formed to protect these rights and advocate for anyone whose rights are being violated or denied. To that end, the AHRC will build a tenacious, objective, and carefully guided advocacy program that will serve to defend individual human rights, whenever and wherever they are being infringed upon.
The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is gratified and truly honored to receive the United Nations- ECOSOC Consultative Status approved in its session held on July 24, 2018. This recognition is important to the work of AHRC. The Consultative Status will enable AHRC to actively engage with the ECOSOC and its subsidiary bodies. This honor will advance the mission on human rights within the nonprofit 501(C)-3 status of AHRC.
For more information on Imad Hamad and the AHRC visit their website at www.ahrcusa.org.
rayhanania
Ray Hanania is an award winning political and humor columnist who analyzes American and Middle East politics, and life in general. He is an author of several books.
Hanania covered Chicago Politics and Chicago City Hall from 1976 through 1992. He began writing in 1975 publishing The Middle Eastern Voice newspaper in Chicago (1975-1977). He later published “The National Arab American Times” newspaper (2004-2007).
Hanania writes weekly columns on Middle East and American Arab issues as Special US Correspondent for the Arab News ArabNews.com, at TheArabDailyNews.com, and at SuburbanChicagoland.com. He has published weekly columns in the Jerusalem Post newspaper, YNetNews.com, Newsday, the Orlando Sentinel, Houston Chronical, and Arlington Heights Daily Herald.
Hanania is the recipient of four (4) Chicago Headline Club “Peter Lisagor Awards” for Column writing. In November 2006, he was named “Best Ethnic American Columnist” by the New American Media. In 2009, Hanania received the prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award for Writing from the Society of Professional Journalists. He is the recipient of the MT Mehdi Courage in Journalism Award. He was honored for his writing skills with two (2) Chicago Stick-o-Type awards from the Chicago Newspaper Guild. In 1990, Hanania was nominated by the Chicago Sun-Times editors for a Pulitzer Prize for his four-part series on the Palestinian Intifada.
His writings have also been honored by two national Awards from ADC for his writing, and from the National Arab American Journalists Association.
