Arab Radio: the killing of Qassem Soleimani and regional turmoil

Radio host Ray Hanania will discuss the killing of Iranian General Nassem Soleimani and the impact on the Middle East region and United States interests on his radio show on Friday, January 10, 2020 on The Arab Street Radio broadcast from 8 AM until 9 AM EST in Detroit (7 AM-8 AM in Chicago).

Imad Hamad, the executive director of the American Human Rights Campaign will join Ray to talk about the reaction of Arabs and Chaldeans in the Greater Detroit region to the assassination.

The radio show is broadcast live in the Greater Detroit region on WNZL AM 690 radio. People outside of the broadcast area can listen by using one of the online links below:

https://arabradio.us/live/

https://tunein.com/radio/WNZK-690-s21615/

For more information on Imad Hamad and the AHRC visit their website at www.ahrcusa.org.