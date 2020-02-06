Arab Radio: Candidate Sarah Gad discusses her 1st Congressional District bid
Sarah Gad, the Democratic candidate for the 1st Congressional District election in the March 17, 2020 Democratic Primary will be the guest on The Arab street Radio broadcast in Detroit on Friday Feb. 14, at 7 AM Chicago-time (7 AM CST, 8 AM EST Detroit time).
Gad has a compelling story of how a young woman who was involved in a car accident and suffered serious injuries found herself addicted to painkillers and opioids and was later arrested, charged and convicted of drug use. Gad was incarcerated and then served time in the Cook County Jail. Upon her release she turned her life around, working for charitable organizations, funding a not-for-profit foundation to help people in need, and is now completing her law degree at the University of Chicago.
Gad is running for Congress against incumbent Bobby Rush, who has been accused of ignoring the concerns of his suburban constituents which is half the district, which stretches from Chicago’s lakefront to Orland Park in the Southwest Suburbs.
“I have been personally affected by many of the most pressing issues in our district and our country. I have fought to get my life back together after experiencing addiction and incarceration and faced the hurdles that keep people from rebuilding their lives,” Gad said.
During college, Sarah worked on groundbreaking HIV research at the Institute of Molecular Virology. She also spent time volunteering in HIV orphanages and community clinics in Sub-Saharan Africa and doing disaster relief work for the American Red Cross. In 2009, Sarah graduated from college with honors and a degree in Microbiology and a minor in African-American Studies. Sarah’s hard work and dedication to her studies earned her a full scholarship to medical school.
But, Sarah’s dream of becoming a doctor was cut short during her third-year of medical school when she was injured in a near-fatal car accident. She emerged from the accident with multiple broken bones, including a compound fracture of her right ankle that required multiple surgeries to repair. She was prescribed opioids for the pain, but the addictive potential of these medications wasn’t discussed. Sarah learned the hard way that she had a genetic predisposition to the powerful disease of addiction.
Thousands of individuals, especially the youth today, have experienced drug addiction in America and in Chicagoland, and the system oftentimes does not provide support to help them climb out of the challenges they face.
Click here to read more about Gad’s candidacy and her life-changing story.
Watch Sarah Gad discuss her candidacy using the widget below or click this linkto view her video story on YouTube.
