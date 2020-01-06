Arab Conference at Harvard University

The annual Harvard Arab Conference will be held at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on March 27 – 29, 2020.

The Harvard Arab Conference features panels, speeches, entertainment and networking for Arab Americans and members of the public interested in better understanding the Arab American community.

Last year’s 2019 keynote speaker was Palestinian American architect Mohamed Hadid, and his daughters, Super Models Gigi and Bella Hadid.