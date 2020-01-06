« All Events

Arab Conference at Harvard University

March 27 - March 29

Harvard Arab Conference March 127=29, 2020 at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Arab Conference at Harvard University

The annual Harvard Arab Conference will be held at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on March 27 – 29, 2020.

For more information, visit their Facebook Page by Clicking here.

The Harvard Arab Conference features panels, speeches, entertainment and networking for Arab Americans and members of the public interested in better understanding the Arab American community.

Harvard Arab Conference March 127=29, 2020 at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Harvard Arab Conference March 127=29, 2020 at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Last year’s 2019 keynote speaker was Palestinian American architect Mohamed Hadid, and his daughters, Super Models Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Mohamed Hadid, keynote speaker 2019 Harvard Arab Conference.

Mohamed Hadid, keynote speaker 2019 Harvard Arab Conference.

rayhanania

rayhanania

Managing Writer at The Arab Daily News
RAY HANANIA — Columnist

Ray Hanania is an award winning political and humor columnist who analyzes American and Middle East politics, and life in general. He is an author of several books.

Hanania covered Chicago Politics and Chicago City Hall from 1976 through 1992. He began writing in 1975 publishing The Middle Eastern Voice newspaper in Chicago (1975-1977). He later published “The National Arab American Times” newspaper (2004-2007).

Hanania writes weekly columns on Middle East and American Arab issues as Special US Correspondent for the Arab News ArabNews.com, at TheArabDailyNews.com, and at SuburbanChicagoland.com. He has published weekly columns in the Jerusalem Post newspaper, YNetNews.com, Newsday, the Orlando Sentinel, Houston Chronical, and Arlington Heights Daily Herald.

Hanania is the recipient of four (4) Chicago Headline Club “Peter Lisagor Awards” for Column writing. In November 2006, he was named “Best Ethnic American Columnist” by the New American Media. In 2009, Hanania received the prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award for Writing from the Society of Professional Journalists. He is the recipient of the MT Mehdi Courage in Journalism Award. He was honored for his writing skills with two (2) Chicago Stick-o-Type awards from the Chicago Newspaper Guild. In 1990, Hanania was nominated by the Chicago Sun-Times editors for a Pulitzer Prize for his four-part series on the Palestinian Intifada.

His writings have also been honored by two national Awards from ADC for his writing, and from the National Arab American Journalists Association.

Click here to send Ray Hanania email.
rayhanania

Latest posts by rayhanania (see all)

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
March 27
End:
March 29
Event Categories:
, , ,
Event Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Website:
http://arabconferenceharvard.com/

Venue

Harvard University
Cambridge, Massachusetts + Google Map
Website:
http://arabconferenceharvard.com/

Calendar powered by The Events Calendar