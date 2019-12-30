ACCESS Detroit celebrates 49th Year of Service
March 6, 2020 @ 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
ACCESS Detroit celebrates 49th Year of Service
Annual Dinner, ACCESS’ signature event, will take place on Friday March 6, 2020.
@Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center.
This year, we celebrate 49 years of serving our communities, Together, we can continue to build our neighborhoods and strengthen our region ! Empower our community ! Progress our Nation !
Our Annual Dinner is a prestigious fundraiser, and the largest event of its kind in the United States.
It attracts over 2,000 guests — including local, state and national officials.
Please – Join us as we highlight the inspiring stories of those we serve and celebrate the wonderful individuals who impact others through their service, each and every day.
Our Annual Dinner features the brilliant contributions of Arab Americans and includes a unique program for attendees. Information regarding our prestigious Arab American of the Year awardees and dynamic entertainment .
Don’t miss out on this exciting event!
Please if you have any questions don’t hesitate to text , call , or e-mail . Thanks for your generous sponsorship !
Always remember we can’t do it alone ! Collectively we can make it happen ! Move forwards ! One solid strong community ! This is our legacy for our future Generations !Thanks for your generous sponsorship and support ! Impacting ! Empowering and improving the lives and well-being of people !
rayhanania
Ray Hanania is an award winning political and humor columnist who analyzes American and Middle East politics, and life in general. He is an author of several books.
Hanania covered Chicago Politics and Chicago City Hall from 1976 through 1992. He began writing in 1975 publishing The Middle Eastern Voice newspaper in Chicago (1975-1977). He later published “The National Arab American Times” newspaper (2004-2007).
Hanania writes weekly columns on Middle East and American Arab issues as Special US Correspondent for the Arab News ArabNews.com, at TheArabDailyNews.com, and at SuburbanChicagoland.com. He has published weekly columns in the Jerusalem Post newspaper, YNetNews.com, Newsday, the Orlando Sentinel, Houston Chronical, and Arlington Heights Daily Herald.
Hanania is the recipient of four (4) Chicago Headline Club “Peter Lisagor Awards” for Column writing. In November 2006, he was named “Best Ethnic American Columnist” by the New American Media. In 2009, Hanania received the prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Award for Writing from the Society of Professional Journalists. He is the recipient of the MT Mehdi Courage in Journalism Award. He was honored for his writing skills with two (2) Chicago Stick-o-Type awards from the Chicago Newspaper Guild. In 1990, Hanania was nominated by the Chicago Sun-Times editors for a Pulitzer Prize for his four-part series on the Palestinian Intifada.
His writings have also been honored by two national Awards from ADC for his writing, and from the National Arab American Journalists Association.
Click here to send Ray Hanania email.
Latest posts by rayhanania (see all)
- Arab and Muslim Americans denounce brutal Hanukkah attack - December 31, 2019
- The Unbearable Burden: Sudan’s Crippling Economic Crisis and the absence of Plan B - December 31, 2019
- CAIR vows fight against Trump suppression of free speech at Universities - December 28, 2019
Details
- Date:
- March 6, 2020
- Time:
- 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
- Event Category:
- Banquet
- Event Tags:
- 49th Year, ACCESS, Annual Banquet, Detroit, social services
Venue
- Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center
- 400 Renaissance Dr, Renaissance Center
Detroit, Michigan + Google Map