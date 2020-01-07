American Human Rights Council Gala honors “Spirit of Humanity”

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is pleased to announce its Annual “Spirit of Humanity” Awards and Dinner Gala to be held on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Greenfield Banquet Hall in Dearborn, Michigan.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA), annual “Spirit of Humanity” Awards & Dinner Gala serves as an occasion to celebrate the culture of human rights, diversity, inclusion, race relations and the culture of human dignity and human respect beyond race, faith, gender, color and boundaries. It’s a unique occasion to recognize and highlight the noble work on behalf of humanity through recognizing partners in humanity locally, nationally and internationally. During the Gala, AHRC will award honorees and partners in humanity (individual and/or organizations) with its “Spirit of Humanity” Award.

The banquet will be held at the Greenfield Manor Banquet Hall in Dearborn, Michigan.

The AHRC “Spirit of Humanity” Gala serves as an opportunity to advance the AHRC’s advocacy, educational, and awareness campaigns on behalf of human rights, in the US and abroad through its ongoing educational awareness efforts and broadcast. Funds raised go to a number of programs.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is determined to continue its tireless work defending, promoting, protecting and advancing human rights in America and across the globe. The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) takes this occasion to thank all of the friends, supporters, and sponsors for their ongoing support to AHRC and the cause of human rights.

Become a proud Sponsor today. AHRC welcomes early commitment and sponsorship for our 2020 Gala. Further information regarding the Gala and its anticipated program will be announced in the near future. This anticipated “Spirit of Humanity” Gala promises to be spectacular and memorable as usual.

Please contact the AHRC office at Imad@ahrcusa.org and make your pledge today. We anticipate a full-house as our previous galas. We continue to be grateful to you and your support.

Serving Humanity & Defending Human Rights is our Mission:

For years, we have lived in a divided nation and in a world torn by wars and conflicts. It is sad to note that the past few years have witnessed a steep increase in political toxicity and charged and divisive rhetoric. We have seen serious challenges to long- cherished American values. We have seen civility cast aside and seen as a luxury or a weakness instead of being seen as a prerequisite for a rational and productive dialogue.

Our mission and our job is not to appease or please any entity, party or government. Human rights violations have to be condemned, exposed and cited regardless of the identity of the victim or the identity of the perpetrator. Each human being is entitled to human rights simply for being a human being. We thank everyone who stood by us through the challenges, even when they disagreed with our position on one issue or another.