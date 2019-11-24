ADC Annual Alex Odeh Conference October 9-10, 2020

SAVE THE DATE! ADC will be hosting its annual Alex Odeh Conference in Anaheim, California on October 9-10th, 2020. Attend both days for a unique opportunity to discuss fresh ideas, connect with other Arabs, and network within the community! Stay tuned for updates and registration information.

2020 Alex Odeh Conference

October 9-10th, 2020

Anaheim, California