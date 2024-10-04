SHARE ...

If you are Arab American or are interested in Arab American issues in Illinois, you can keep up with the latest news from the Arab American Democratic Club by subscribing to the AADC Free eNewsletter.

The AADC eNewsletter is low volume but high impact. It is sent out to update Free subscribers with information on issues in Illinois, especially when it comes to elections and local government.

“Never before has our community needed to come together than now,” said AADC founder Samir Khalil.

“By subscribing to the AADC eNewsletter, which is Free and always will be free, you will get notices about important events, important issues and activities and forums that we host to educate the community on government and election related issues.”

AADC hosts the largest candidates Brunch & Forum each year at election time in Northern Illinois.

You need to be a part of it if you want to help bring justice to the community and ensure that we have the same rights as everyone else.

For more information contact Ray Hanania, AADC volunteer. RGHANANIA AT GMAIL

Visit the AADC Website at ArabAmericanDemocraticClubIL.com for more info on activities and events.