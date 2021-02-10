SHARE ...
Classified Ad: Major west Suburban Chicago food company seeks full-time on staff chef
A major near west suburban food distributor is looking to hire a full-time chef who specializes in Middle Eastern (Arab) foods.
The candidate will be asked not only to prepare the daily lunch menu for the senior and mid-level managements staff of about 10-20 people in the company’s state-of-the-art in-building kitchen, but will also assist in the testing and application of food items for tasting and development.
Compensation, benefits and hours to be negotiated.
Please submit your resume by email to PressReleaseChicago@yahoo.com for consideration.
Send us your classified Ad up to 100 words with a digital image for inclusion in our networked Classified Ad Section. Email them to PressReleaseChicago@Yahoo.com.
Latest posts by rayhanania (see all)
- Classified Ad: Major west Suburban Chicago food company seeks full-time on staff chef - February 10, 2021
- Rasoul Introduces Virginia Marshall Plan for Moms - February 9, 2021
- Arab-American influencers Furrha Family share secrets of their success - February 6, 2021
SHARE ...